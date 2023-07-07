WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is backstage for tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City, as he usually is when WWE runs The World’s Most Famous Arena. There’s no word yet on McMahon making any significant creative changes, but PWInsider confirmed that he arrived to the building around 5:30pm local time.

WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams is also backstage for SmackDown. It remains to be seen why he was brought in, but if he works the taping it will be his MSG debut.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is not backstage, according to PWInsider. There was some speculation on Phoenix possibly appearing for potential SummerSlam plans as her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, is returning tonight to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are also in town for tonight’s SmackDown.

