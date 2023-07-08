Andrade El Idolo is an AEW Collision guy.

El Idolo made a post on his social media channel praising AEW’s newest program, stating that they have achieved in three weeks what it takes some companies many years to accomplish.

I respect all the talent of all the AEW brands, remember if they respect me, they will always receive my respect. because they all work hard to earn a place. I am AEW collision and I love the looker room, we have only 3 weeks on television and we have achieved in 3 weeks what other brands have in 4 or less years, I love wrestling like all of you and the more competition we have, all this is better for the company, but I would love that the people who were in charge of preparing the first AEW Collision show in Chicago, those people are in charge of doing all the shows week after week.

Later in the post he imagines all the potential dream matches that can be have on the program before hyping up the return of Thunder Rosa and pitching that Collision gets its own world championship.

We have a lot of top talent, you will never imagine ANDRADE THE IDOL VS SAMOE JOE, CM PUNK, FTR, MIRO DAY, SCORPION, THE BULLET, RICKY STARKS, HOBBS, and more talent that I could forget. Thunder Rosa’s comeback will be great imagine her beating up julia hart and getting my mask back and maybe having our own championship that CM PUNK never lost.

For reference, CM Punk has been carrying around a red bag with his version of the AEW world championship, the one he says he never lost but was stripped of due to the Brawl Out incident. Check out El Idolo’s post below.