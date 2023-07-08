Later this evening MLW will hold its Never Say Never pay-per-view event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will stream on FITE+ and will be accompanied by a set of television tapings for MLW’s weekly episodic, Fusion. Check out the full card below.

NEVER SAY NEVER ON FITE+

MLW World Championship Match

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane

MLW Tag Team Championship Match (Fans Bring The Weapons)

The Samoan SWAT Team (c) vs. Raven’s The Calling

MLW National Openweight Championship Match

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

WXW Women’s Champion vs. MLW Featherweight Champion Title For Title

Ava Everett vs. Delmi Exo

Country Whipping Match

Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams.

B3CCA performs Live.

The first 2 rounds of the MLW 2023 Open Draft.

TELEVISION TAPINGS:

The debuting Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford.

Microman and The Mane Event vs. Jesús Rodriguez and The FBI.

Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano.

Tiara James vs. B3CCA.

Gene Snisky in action.