Billy Corgan knows he has a reputation as the president of the NWA.

Corgan spoke about his promotion during a recent interview on Good Karma Wrestling, where he would be asked whether any heel in wrestling, specifically the NWA, could embrace being a heel in the social media era.

Oh yeah, we got a lot of tough hombres and ladies in there. I don’t think we go out of our way to court controversy, but I also think we’re very proud of who we are, and not everybody agrees, but that’s the modern wrestling fan. Part of being a modern wrestling fan is getting on social media and voicing your opinion, which is totally fine.

Later, Corgan spoke about fans having a large influence over promoters booking cards a certain way, something he refuses to fold on. He later says that because of this he considers himself the biggest heel in the sport because he won’t turn the NWA into every other company.

I just draw the line on where the fans book the promotion. I’m not a fan of the fans booking the card or the promotion. I think, at the end of the day, in that way, I’m probably the biggest heel in the NWA because I just won’t turn the NWA into every other wrestling company that’s out there.

Elsewhere in the interview, Corgan revealed that the NWA has some exciting broadcast news coming up, news that he says will “get people talking.” You can read about that here.

