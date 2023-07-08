Adam Cole is one of the top performers in the wrestling industry today, and he recognizes greatness when he sees it.

The AEW star was asked on Superstar Crossover to name who he thought the most underrated wrestlers was in the industry, a question that Cole didn’t take long to answer. He believes Jay Lethal is that man, stating that he’s easily one of the best wrestlers he has ever competed against.

Jay Lethal. Without question. When I say underrated, I know Jay works for AEW, so a lot of people could say he’s not necessarily underrated, he’s on television every week, but sometimes I don’t think people realize how much of a complete package that Jay Lethal is. He is, bell-to-bell, easily [in the] top three I’ve ever been in the ring with as far as a guy who can do anything and everything.

Staying on subject, Cole sings Lethal’s praises by pointing out how dynamic of a performer he could be in any category, whether that be as a singles wrestler, tag wrestler, babyface, or heel.

He’s an amazing babyface. He’s an amazing heel. He’s amazing on the microphone. You could throw him in a tag team match. You could throw him in a 45-minute singles match. He could open the show. He could be in the middle of the card. He could main event. All of it fits. Jay is one of those guys you can absolutely always 24/7 depend on. He is one of the best pro wrestlers I’ve ever had the pleasure of sharing the ring with and I feel like not enough people talk about how he’s one of the best of our generation. I think Jay Lethal is unbelievable.

