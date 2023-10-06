Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. This will be the go-home edition of SmackDown for Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event.

SmackDown will feature three matches, including United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley. Although John Cena is advertised for the show, WWE has yet to announce what he’s doing on the show.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

– The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest will appear

– Cody Rhodes & Jimmy Uso to appear

– Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. IYO SKY & Bayley

– United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley – Non-Title

– Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory