AEW will hold Collision from the Maverik Center from Salt Lake City, UT, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,449 tickets and there are 1,718 left. The show is set up for 4,167 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Tag Team titles: FTR defends against Ricky Starks & Big Bill

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan.

Adam Copeland to appear