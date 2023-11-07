WWE has reached another big milestone.

The company announced that they have reached a massive social media milestone during this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

During the post-Crown Jewel episode of Monday Night Raw from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA., it was announced that WWE has surpassed 30 million followers on Instagram.

A graphic aired during the show touting the milestone and noting that it is more than the NFL, ESPN, NHL, F1 and MLB.

Check out the announcement via the clip embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter (X) feed.