The official WWE Twitter account recently released a video of some of the most historic moments in the history of SmackDown, which includes Steve Austin stalking Booker T in a supermarket, Brock Lesnar superplexing Big Show through the ring, the debut of John Cena, a special appearance by Arnold Schwarzeneger, and much more.

Hulk Hogan was also active on Twitter recently where the former multi-time world champion joked that drinking Miller Lite helped him make history. The Immortal One writes, “All I need is a couple of these before the bell,give me the finish,call it in the ring,and a couple more of these after the bell and you get history made with thousands and thousands standing until the music stops!!”