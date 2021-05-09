During a recent interview with Post Wrestling MLW CEO Court Bauer discussed how Youtube can be problematic for wrestling companies, but how he understands the type of money they can generate if used the right way. Bauer goes on to explain how Youtube is still unsure of what it is trying to provide, referencing successful users like the Paul brothers. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

How Youtube can be problematic for wrestling companies:

We’ve had more constructive conversations (with YouTube) in the last few months. I still think they are having an internal identity crisis. At one point in the last year, we talked to them about how they operate and it’s very problematic for many wrestling companies. At one time, they had an original content division and a sports division and were about to rev up and wanted to get in the space of Hulu and Netflix. Then, overnight, everyone was gone and they shuttered a lot of those divisions and were like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do the YouTube thing like always.’ They go back and forth on what they’re going to be. They generate a lot of money. Look at the Paul brothers.

How Youtube does generate mega-money for select people:

My kids watch strictly YouTube and a lot of guys just play video games and they have mansions. It generates mega-money for select people. Will YouTube always sustain because of that? Probably. What will be in ten years, I can’t say. The world of streaming will get more competitive and where does YouTube fit? It’s hard to say. There is a lot of competition and it’s endless.

