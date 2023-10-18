Zack Gibson is a dad.

The former WWE star, who just entered the free agency pool alongside his Grizzled Young Veteran tag partner James Drake, announced on social media that his daughter Robyn has arrived.

Day 2 (and 3 over 30 HOURS!) of being a free agent … Welcome to the world Robyn pic.twitter.com/o3F9Ju9dU9 — Zack Gibson (@ZackGibsonGYV) October 18, 2023

Gibson is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion. He and Drake initially asked for their releases from WWE earlier in the year but they remained with the company until their contracts officially expired.

