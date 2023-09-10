Zack Sabre Jr. is ready to finally face Bryan Danielson.

AEW announced on last night’s edition of Collision that the American Dragon would battle the Octopus at the October 1st Wrestle Dream pay-per-view in Seattle, an event that will honor the life of the great Antonio Inoki. This match was supposed to originally take place at Forbidden Door 2022 but Danielson was out with an injury. ZSJ ended up facing a debuting Claudio Castagnoli.

Following his match at this morning’s Road To Destruction event Sabre commented on the matchup.

Dragon bollocks. Bryan Danielson. About bloody time. About bloody time. I’ve been waiting. I’ve been waiting, mate. I’ve been waiting. I can’t think of a better time and a better place than WrestleDream, October 1, the whole event is in honor of Antoni Inoki. I can’t think of a better way to honor Inoki than to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world really is. Bryan, you’re one of the greatest wrestlers that has ever lived, but I surpassed you yonks ago, dickhead. Yonks ago. Bryan, in 2008, you helped kickstart my career. I have some bad news for you, you don’t have another year left. 2008, you jumpstarted Zack Sabre Jr. In 2023, Bryan, I end your career. See you in Seattle, dickhead.

As of this writing no other matches have been announced for Wrestle Dream. Check out his comments below.

