WWE star Zelina Vega was a recent guest on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk where the 27-year old New Yorker revealed some details about her relationship with Vince McMahon, and how the Chairman once told her he reminds him of Stephanie McMahon.

Before quarantine happened, Vince would always say, ‘You’re one of my favorites. You’re one of the reasons I watch Raw. I love your character.’ It was such an honor to hear him say that. One thing he would say to me was, ‘You remind me of Stephanie [McMahon]. She was always working out there. You’re a cutaway machine, I love that about you.’ I was legit ready to cry. I love Steph, she’s a huge inspiration to me and this character. It’s wild to think that if this quarantine didn’t happen, I wonder where I’d be. I wonder if I’d be getting a Raw Women’s Title shot against Asuka.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)