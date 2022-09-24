Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage special from Arthur Ashe Stadium featured FTW champion HOOK teaming up with rap sensation Action Bronson in a tag team matchup against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Bronson had an excellent showing and looked to be in tremendous shape for the bout, with the New York crowd heavily cheering Bronson and HOOK throughout the matchup. In the end, the duo would win by applying tandem RedRum submission holds.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The tag is made, and @ActionBronson takes it to #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Angelo Parker! #AEWRampage Grand Slam is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/cN2tRTuWj9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

Flushing Queens Stampede by @ActionBronson! Tune in to #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/2oB6j3WTFh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

