Bad news from Adam Cole.

The top AEW superstar revealed on this evening’s edition of Dynamite that his ankle is not even remotely close to being healed, and that he’s just as far away from walking as he is from wrestling. Cole promised the Chicago fans that he will do everything he can to return as quickly as possible.

This WILD Chicago crowd is ready for Storytime with Adam Cole, Bay Bay! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/m5O9DXTxRH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2023

Cole suffered a broken ankle back at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in September. He previously stated that he would need two surgeries, several screws and a plate to repair the damage. He is still one-half of the ROH tag team champions along with MJF. Wrestling Headlines will continue to update you on Cole’s condition.