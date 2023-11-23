Danhausen has returned.

The Very Bad, Very Evil One has been out of action for months after tearing his pec back at Revolution 2023. Teases for his return were released back in October, but the fan-favorite officially came back on this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago. He accompanied FTW Champion HOOK, ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy in their trios matchup against Jake Hager, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang. The babyfaces would emerge victorious.