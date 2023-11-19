Adam Copeland is having a blast during his latest run.

Following his performance alongside Sting and Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear 2023 on Saturday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., “The Rated-R Superstar” hopped on Instagram to reflect on the experience, which he referred to as a “bucket-lister.”

“I’m 50 years old,” Copeland began. “In the second and not really supposed to be happening, final act of my wrestling career. Last night I felt like the 17 year old kid stepping into that concrete like boxing ring at Sullys Gym back in 91. To feel so excited and have so much fun at this stage of my career is such a gift. To perform in The Great Western Forum for the first time, see names like Jimi Hendrix and The Doors painted on the entrance wall, man.”

Copeland continued, “To team with Darby Allin who is one insanely (key word insane) talented dude, who by the way hopped on a redeye after this match to go train in Nepal to climb Mount Everest, is invigorating. To team with one of my idols Sting in his last match in California. To share the same space and be a peer of his, well 12 yr old Adam wouldn’t be able to fathom that. Hell 50 yr old Adam doesn’t. LA, you brought it. That was a bucket lister. Thank you.”

Check out the post below.