According to PW Insider, former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) was seen meeting with IMPACT Wrestling’s Executive VP Scott D’Amore last night in Michigan.

Reports are that the Monster Among Men and D’Amore sat for a long time and conversed, although it has not been confirmed as to what they were talking about. Word has been that IMPACT has been heavily interested in signing Scherr to their roster since his release from WWE.

IMPACT will be holding their Bound For Glory pay per view next Saturday, with many assuming that if Scherr were to debut for the promotion it would occur at that event. Insider adds that regardless of Scherr IMPACT is planning a number of surprises for BFG, which takes place from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

