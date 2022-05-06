AEW has announced the full bracket for the women’s side of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which officially starts next week, and will conclude at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
Competing in the tournament will be Hikaru Shida, Riho, Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and a surprise Joker entrant. The first round matchups are:
-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
-Riho vs. Ruby Soho
-Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida
-Britt Baker vs. Joker
