AEW has announced the full bracket for the women’s side of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which officially starts next week, and will conclude at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Competing in the tournament will be Hikaru Shida, Riho, Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and a surprise Joker entrant. The first round matchups are:

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

-Riho vs. Ruby Soho

-Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida

-Britt Baker vs. Joker