The viewership numbers are in for the January 27th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 300,000 viewers, a 32% decrease from the January 20th episode of 441,000 viewers. It scored a 0.06 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from the previous Saturday’s 0.12 demo rating. Unfortunately for AEW it went head-to-head with the WWE Royal Rumble.

Collision featured an epic steel cage main event between The House of Black and FTR/Daniel Garcia, as well as other top stars in action like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Yuji Nagata, and Mariah May. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.