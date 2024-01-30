Last night WWE invaded the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida for its post-Royal Rumble edition of Raw. PW Insider has released a new report revealing the producers for each match and segment. Check them out below.

-Michael Hayes and Chris Park produced the CM Punk promo and Drew McIntyre interaction

-Jamie Noble produced the DIY vs. Judgment Day promo hyping their tag team match

-Molly Holly & Kenny Dykstra produced the Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven match

-Jason Jordan produced Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

-Adam Pearce and Bobby Roode produced GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston for the I.C. title

-TJ Wilson produced the Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Kabuki Warriors tag match

-Jason Jordan also produced the Bayley promo and interaction with Rhea Ripley & Nia Jax

Michael Hayes and Chris Park also produced the Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre main event

There was no producer listed internally for Cody Rhodes’ promo, as there was no physical interactions between he and Seth Rollins.