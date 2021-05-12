AEW Dark Results 5/11/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (37-7-1) Jon Moxley & (13-7) Eddie Kingston vs. (0-2) Milk Chocolate

Kingston attacks Watts before the bell rings. Moxley drops Summers with a Running Knee Strike. Kingston with two haymakers. Moxley repeatedly stomps on Summers chest. Moxley with The X-Plex. Moxley tags in Kingston. Moxley applies The Sleeper Hold. Moxley and Kingston connects with The Violent Crown Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-7-1) Jon Moxley & (14-7) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels) vs. (0-3) Spencer Slade, (0-5) Cole Karter, (0-5) Andrew Palace In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Andrew Palace will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Palace applies a side headlock. Uno whips Palace across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Palace drops down on the canvas. Palace leapfrogs over Uno. Uno applies a waist lock. Palace decks Uno with a back elbow smash. Palace with a running cross chop. Palace is fired up. Palace goes for a Running Splash, but Uno ducks out of the way. Uno stomps on Palace’s fingers. The referee admonishes Uno. Uno delivers the greco roman eye poke. Uno slams Palace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno applies a wrist lock. Uno tags in Angels. Angels hammers down on the left wrist of Palace. Dark Order gangs up on Palace. Double Haymaker. Chop Fest. Uno blocks a boot from Palace. Uno throws the right leg of Palace into Angels hands. Uno with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Angels with a basement dropkick. Angels applies a front face lock. Palace decks Angels with a JawBreaker. Palace tags in Karter. Angels delivers his combination offense.

Angels dropkicks Karter. Karter reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels slides under a clothesline from Karter. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Karter rakes the eyes of Angels. Karter with heavy bodyshots. Karter tags in Palace. Palace levels Angels with a Body Avalanche. Palace tags in Slade. Slade delivers a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Slade chops the back of Angels. Slade with an elbow drop for a one count. Slade with a straight right hand. Slade whips Angels into the turnbuckles. Angels kicks Slade in the face. Angels is displaying his fighting spirit. Angels dives over Slade. Angels tags in Cabana. Cabana ducks a clothesline from Slade. Cabana knocks Palace off the ring apron. Cabana with a double hand chop. Slade reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana crawls under Slade. Cabana delivers Two Flying Assholes. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Cabana drives Slade face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Uno connects with The Cross Armed Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Third Match: (22-6) Lance Archer w/Jake The Snake Roberts vs. (0-11) Angel Fashion

Archer attacks Fashion before the bell rings. Archer with a Slingshot Cannonball Senton. Archer poses for the crowd. Archer slams Fashion’s head on all four top turnbuckle pads. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Fashion with heavy bodyshots. Fashion unloads three chops. Archer rocks Fashion with a forearm smash. Archer is mauling Fashion in the corner. The referee admonishes Archer. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Chop Exchange. Archer with a vicious forearm smash. Archer whips Fashion into the turnbuckles. Fashion dodges The Running Boot. Archer denies the schoolboy rollup. Fashion thrust kicks the left knee of Archer. Fashion with a sharp knee strike. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Fashion. Fashion side steps Archer into the turnbuckles. Fashion with a discus back elbow smash. Fashion with two running forearm smashes. Archer clotheslines Fashion. Archer connects with The BuckleBomb. Archer Chokeslams Fashion. Archer plants Fashion with The Ripcord Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (1-0) The Factory w/Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-28) Ryzin, (0-0) Jake Logan, (0-0) Rick Reckon In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Marshall is watching the match on his steel throne. Aaron Solow and Rick Reckon will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Solow backs Reckon into the turnbuckles. Solow with a chop/haymaker combination. Solow kicks Reckon in the gut. Solow with a Vertical Suplex. Solow with a Belly to Back Suplex. Reckon tags in Logan. Solow kicks Logan in the gut. Solow with The Exploder Suplex. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto with a toe kick. Logan unloads two overhand chops. Comoroto bodyslams Logan. Comoroto with Two Seated Sentons across the back of Logan. Comoroto with a clubbing crossface. Comoroto sends Logan to the corner. Comoroto with a running elbow smash. Solow tags himself in.

Solow with a running forearm smash. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Solow toys around with Logan. Logan hammers down on the back of Solow’s neck. Logan ducks a clothesline from Solow. Logan dropkicks Solow. Comoroto and Ryzin are tagged in. Ryzin slams Solow’s head on the top rope. Ryzin with a running clothesline. Ryzin is throwing haymakers at The Factory. Ryzin kicks Comoroto in the gut. Ryzin with a knee lift. Ryzin with a leg lariat. Ryzin is fired up. Comoroto catches Ryzin in mid-air. Comoroto with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Solow delivers The Windmill Kick. Comoroto throws Ryzin into Reckon and Logan. Comoroto connects with The Jackknife PowerBomb. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall takes off his ring jacket. Marshall plants Ryzin with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Marshall gets Ryzin trapped in The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: (2-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (13-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (15-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Traevon Jordan & (0-0) Jaylen Brandyn

Griff Garrison and Traevon Jordan will start things off. Jordan starts dancing in the corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Garrison bodyslams Jordan. Garrison mocks Jordan. Jordan kicks Garrison in the gut. Jordan applies a wrist lock. Garrison clotheslines Jordan. Garrison applies a wrist lock. Garrison tags in Pillman. Pillman hammers down on the left wrist of Jordan. Pillman applies a side headlock. Jordan whips Pillman across the ring. Pillman drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies a deep hammerlock. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman tags in Garrison. Pillman whips Jordan across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Garrison drops Brandyn with The Big Boot. Jordan hammers down on the back of Garrison’s neck. Jordan sends Garrison into the ropes.

Garrison kicks Jordan in the face. Brandyn trips Garrison from the outside. Jordan with a leg lariat for a one count. Jordan applies an arm-bar. Jordan tags in Brandyn. Jordan whips Garrison across the ring. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Brandyn dropkicks Garrison. Assisted Splash for a two count. Brandyn applies an arm-bar. Brandyn tags in Jordan. Jordan with a flying double axe handle strike. Jordan takes too much time milly rocking in the ring. Jordan goes for a Bodyslam, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Garrison decks Jordan with a JawBreaker. Garrison rolls under a clothesline from Jordan. Pillman and Brandyn are tagged in. Pillman clotheslines Brandyn. Pillman SuperKicks Jordan. Pillman ducks a clothesline from Brandyn. Pillman Powerslams Brandyn. Pillman tags in Garrison. Varisty Blonds connects with The Assisted PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (16-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (20-10) Diamante vs. (0-1) Willow Nightingale

Diamante refuses to shake Nightingale’s hand. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Nightingale cartwheels out of the irish whip from Diamante. Diamante denies The SuperKick. Diamante continues to pepper Nightingale with forearms. Nightingale reverses out of the irish whip from Diamante. Nightingale with a Side Walk Slam. Nightingale goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Diamante ducks out of the way. Diamante with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Diamante kicks Nightingale in the back. Diamante with a vicious crossface. Diamante transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Diamante argues with the referee. Diamante denies The Samoan Drop. Diamante hits The BackStabber. Diamante with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Diamante toys around with Nightingale. Nightingale applies a waist lock. Diamante decks Nightingale with a back elbow smash. Nightingale drops Diamante with The Ripcord Lariat. Diamante answers with another back elbow smash. Nightingale avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Nightingale goes for a PumpHandle PowerBomb, but Diamante lands back on her feet. Diamante rakes the eyes of Nightingale. Diamante uppercuts Nightingale. Diamante with The Cazadora Stunner. Diamante connects with Code Red to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-10) Diamante via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (10-9) Dante Martin vs. (0-7) Aaron Frye

Dante signals for the test of strength. Dante applies a front face lock. Dante grabs a side headlock. Frye tugs on Dante’s hair. Dante applies a standing arm-bar. Frye ducks a clothesline from Dante. Frye applies a side headlock. Dante whips Frye across the ring. Frye with two shoulder tackles. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Frye. Dante slides under Frye. Dante with a basement dropkick. Dante ducks a clothesline from Frye. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Frye avoids The 450 Splash. Frye with a Tornado Knee Smash. Frye with a running clothesline for a one count. Haymaker Exchange.

Frye kicks Dante in the gut. Frye ducks a clothesline from Dante. Frye applies a waist lock. Dante with two sharp elbow strikes. Frye punches Dante in the back. Frye whips Dante across the ring. Frye drops Dante with The Backstabber for a two count. Frye goes for The SpringBoard Elbow Drop, but Dante ducks out of the way. Frye with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Dante ducks a clothesline from Frye. Dante with a Lariat. Dante dropkicks Frye. Frye launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Frye shoves Dante. Dante side steps Frye into the turnbuckles. Dante with another Apron Enzuigiri. Dante connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-9) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Eight Match: (29-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-1) Ashley D’Amboise

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose sends D’Amboise face first into the canvas. D’Amboise applies a waist lock. D’Amboise grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rose pulls D’Amboise down to the mat. Rose with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Rose levels D’Amboise with The Body Avalanche. Rose with a Running Cannonball Strike. Rose kicks D’Amboise in the ribs. Rose sends D’Amboise to the corner. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose clotheslines D’Amboise. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (0-1) Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi w/Peter Avalon & JD Drake vs. (0-3) Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

Ryan Nemeth and Liam Gray will start things off. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth immediately starts gloating. Nemeth with a single leg pick. Gray returns the favor with a waist lock takedown/leg pick of his own. Gray with two deep arm-drags. Gray applies an arm-bar. Nemeth backs Gray into the turnbuckles. Nemeth buries his shoulder into the midsection of Gray. Nemeth with the irish whip. Gray kicks Nemeth in the face. Gray with a Diving Cannonball Senton. Gray applies a side headlock. Bononi tags himself in. Nemeth whips Gray across the ring. Bononi with an Inside Out Lariat. Bononi talks smack to Gray. Bononi slams Gray’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Bononi punches Gray in the chest. Gray with heavy bodyshots. Bononi answers with a knee lift. Bononi with a Release Bodyslam. Bononi with a running elbow smash. Bononi follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bononi tags in Nemeth. Nemeth flexes his muscles. Nemeth goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gray lands back on his feet. Gray rolls under a clothesline from Nemeth. Gray tags in Alanis. Alanis with two clotheslines. Alanis with a leaping back elbow smash. Alanis dropkicks Bononi. Alanis hits The Slingblade BackBreaker. Alanis side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Alanis with a forearm smash. Alanis tags in Gray. Nemeth nails Alanis with a throat thrust. Nemeth dumps Alanis out of the ring. Bononi catches Gray in mid-air. Nemeth connects with The Rude Awakening to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (10-9) Kris Statlander w/Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. (0-2) Julia Hart

Boop Exchange with the referee. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander applies a side headlock. Statlander with two side headlock takeovers. Hart whips Statlander across the ring. Statlander drops Hart with a shoulder tackle. Hart drops down on the canvas. Statlander catches Hart in mid-air. Statlander gives Hart a boop. Statlander ducks a clothesline from Hart. Statlander goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Hart holds onto the ropes. Statlander Powerslams Hart. Hart side steps Statlander into the turnbuckles. Hart with a Cartwheel Forearm Smash. Statlander avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Statlander with The Electric Chair Slam. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (44-27-1) Jungle Boy w/Marko Stunt vs. (0-1) Marty Casaus

Casaus is playing mind games with Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a waist lock go-behind. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Casaus whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Casaus drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy leapfrogs over Casaus. Jungle Boy trips Casaus. Casaus avoids The Snare Trap. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Casaus backs Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Casaus with the irish whip. Jungle Boy dives over Casaus. Jungle Boy with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Casaus. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy dropkicks Casaus. Jungle Boy repeatedly slams Casaus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Casaus is pissed. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Casaus. Jungle Boy unloads three knife edge chops. Casaus clotheslines Jungle Boy over the top rope. Casaus teases a dive. Jungle Boy sends Casaus back first into the steel barricade.

Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy rolls Casaus back into the ring. Jungle Boy goes for The Slingshot Tornado DDT, but Casaus counters with a Spinning GutBuster. Jungle Boy kicks Casus in the face. Casaus with clubbing crossfaces. Casaus fish hooks Jungle Boy. The referee admonishes Casaus. Jungle Boy with heavy bodyshots. Casaus drives his elbow into Jungle Boy’s forehead. Casaus applies the cravate. Casaus starts choking Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy decks Casaus with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Casaus reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy runs into Casaus. Jungle Boy drops Casaus with a Rebound Lariat. Casaus puts Jungle Boy on the top turnbuckle. Jungle Boy kicks Casaus in the chest. Jungle Boy goes for The Diving DDT, but Casaus counters with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Casaus goes for The MoonSault, but Jungle Boy ducks out of the way. Jungle Boy drops Casaus with a running elbow smash. Jungle Boy makes Casaus tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (45-27-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

Twelfth Match: (25-9) Big Swole & (19-13) Red Velvet vs. (0-1) The MK Twins

Big Swole and Steff MK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swole applies a waist lock. Swole grabs a side headlock. Swole transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Swole kicks Steff in the back for a two count. Swole drives her knee into the midsection of Steff. Steff reverses out of the irish whip from Swole. Velvet made the blind tag. Velvet kicks Steff in the back. Swole scores the elbow knockdown. Velvet hooks the outside leg for a two count. Velvet with a forearm smash. Steff shoves Velvet. Steff tags in Ashley. Ashley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Velvet lands back on her feet. Velvet sends Ashley face first into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet tags in Swole.

Double Irish Whip. Double Thrust Kick. Double Basement Flatliner. Swole drops her weight on Ashley’s back. Swole with clubbing hamstring kicks. Swole with forearm shivers. Ashley avoids a flurry of strikes. Swole kicks the left knee of Ashley. Ashley headbutts the midsection of Swole. Ashley delivers Two HeadButts. Ashley slams Swole’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ashley tags in Steff. Steff levels Swole with a Body Avalanche. Ashley with a Running Hip Attack. Steff hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steff unloads two knife edge chops. Steff tags in Ashley. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Ashley punches Swole in the back. Swole decks Ashley with a JawBreaker. Swole SuperKicks Ashley. Velvet and Steff are tagged in. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Steff. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet with a Rising Knee Strike. Velvet follows that with The Running Stunner for a one count. Velvet and Swole tees off on The MK Twins. Velvet connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-9) Big Swole & (20-13) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (23-12) Preston Vance w/The Dark Order vs. (2-5) JD Drake w/Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, and Peter Avalon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vance backs Drake into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Misfired Clotheslines. Drake calls a timeout in the corner. Vance with a forearm smash. Vance whips Drake across the ring. Vance goes for a back drop, but Drake lands back on his feet. Vance ducks a clothesline from Drake. Vance nails Drake with The Pump Kick. Vance with the irish whip. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance transitions into a corner mount. Drake drops Vance with a Running Lariat. Drake with an elbow drop for a two count. Drake kicks Vance in the back. Vance with heavy bodyshots. Drake rocks Vance with a forearm smash. Drake whips Vance across the ring. Vance with the sunset flip for a two count. Drake blasts Vance with a knife edge chop. Drake drives his knee into the back of Vance. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Drake dumps Vance out of the ring.

The Pretty Picture gangs up on Vance behind the referee’s back. Drake rolls Vance back into the ring. Vance rolls Drake over for a two count. Drake with a double sledge/falling headbutt combination for a two count. Drake goes back to the rear chin lock. Vance decks Drake with a JawBreaker. Drake ducks a clothesline from Vance. Drake with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Drake with a blistering chop. Drake toys around with Vance. Drake goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vance blocks it. Drake denies The Full Nelson Lock. Drake drops Vance with a Diving Leg Lariat for a two count. Drake delivers a corner mount of his own. Vance PowerBombs Drake. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance whips Drake across the ring. Vance with The Back Body Drop. Drake drops Vance with the short-arm lariat. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Vance gets distracted by Avalon. Drake slams Vance’s head on the top rope. Drake delivers his combination offense. Drake with a RoundHouse Kick. Vance ducks a clothesline from Drake. Vance makes Drake pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (24-12) Preston Vance via Referee Stoppage

Fourteenth Match: (14-4) The Acclaimed vs. (26-26) Joey Janela & (22-25) Sonny Kiss

Max Caster and Joey Janela will start things off. Janela applies a side headlock. Caster whips Janela across the ring. Janela runs into Caster. Janela stomps on the left foot of Caster. Janela scores the right jab. Caster begs for mercy. Janela with two haymakers. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela drops Caster with a shoulder tackle. Janela applies a wrist lock. Janela tags in Kiss. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Down. Double Back Body Drop. Caster tags in Bowens. Kiss matrix under a clothesline from Bowens. Kiss rolls Bowens over for a one count. Kiss with a Running Hurricanrana. Kiss dropkicks Bowens. Kiss delivers The Rapid Kiss Missile. Bowens is pissed. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Kiss kicks Bowens in the face. Bowens yanks Kiss off the middle turnbuckle. Bowens SuperKicks Kiss. Bowens knocks Janela off the ring apron. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Down. Caster kicks Kiss in the gut. Bowens with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Caster with a Diving Leg Drop. Caster plays to the crowd. Caster slams Kiss head on the top turnbuckle pad. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Caster drags Kiss to the corner. Caster tags in Bowens.

Bowens stomps on Kiss chest. Bowens with forearm shivers. Bowens punches Kiss in the back. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster kicks Kiss in the gut. Kiss reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Bowens tags himself in. Kiss dodges The Leaping NeckBreaker. Kiss hits The Split. Bowens denies The Pump Kick. Tip Up by Bowens. Kiss crawls under Bowens. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela clotheslines Bowens. Janela attacks Caster. Janela scores the elbow knockdown. Janela throws Bowens into Caster. Janela with a Release German Suplex. Bowens launches Janela over the top rope. Janela with a straight right hand. Bowens shoves Janela into the rampway. Janela is favoring his left knee. Bowens attacks Kiss from behind. Bowens throws Janela back into the ring. Bowens repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Janela. Bowens applies a leg lock. Bowens goes into the lateral press for a one count. Janela reverses out of the irish whip from Bowens. Caster made the blind tag. Janela dumps Bowens out of the ring. Janela uses his feet to create separation. Bowens wisely pulls Kiss off the ring apron. Caster with a running boot. Caster repeatedly stomps on Janela’s chest. Caster with a Knee Crusher. Caster with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips for a two count.

Janela is displaying his fighting spirit. The Acclaimed goes for The Assisted Air Plane Spin, but Janela counters with The Double DDT. Janela tags in Kiss. Kiss ducks a clothesline from Caster. Kiss with a spinning forearm smash. Kiss with a leg lariat. Kiss decks Caster with a JawBreaker. Kiss pops back on her feet. Caster side steps Kiss into the turnbuckles. Kiss decks Caster with a back elbow smash. Kiss with a corkscrew elbow strike. Kiss dropkicks Bowens off the apron. Kiss with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kiss connects with The Splitting Stunner for a two count. Caster tags in Bowens. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss tags in Janela. Janela slips off the top turnbuckle. Caster kicks Kiss off the apron. Bowens Bowens applies The Grounding Cloverleaf. Kiss breaks up the submission hold. All hell is breaking loose in Jacksonville. Bowens puts Janela on the top turnbuckle. Stereo Flying Elbow Drops. Caster and Janela are knocked down after a double clothesline. Bowens with an inside cradle for a two count. Bowens thrust kicks the midsection of Janela. Bowens bodyslams Janela. Bowens tags in Caster. Bowens applies The Grounding Cloverleaf. Caster plants Janela with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-4) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (27-5) Brian Cage w/Hook vs. (8-6) Bear Bronson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cage backs Bronson into the turnbuckles. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage unloads two knife edge chops. Bronson with forearm shivers. Bronson sends Cage to the corner. Bronson levels Cage with a Body Avalanche. Bronson with a straight right hand. Bronson whips Cage across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Cage drops Bronson with a Flatliner. Cage with a running uppercut. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bronson denies The German Suplex. Bronson decks Cage with a back elbow smash. Bronson kicks Cage in the face. Bronson dropkicks Cage to the floor. Hook pulls Cage out of harms way. Hook ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Cage clotheslines Bronson. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s chest. Cage rolls Bronson back into the ring. Cage with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Cage with a Leg Drop for a two count.

Cage applies a rear chin lock. Bronson with heavy bodyshots. Cage drives his knee into the midsection of Bronson. Bronson decks Cage with a JawBreaker. Cage answers with a back elbow smash. Bronson sits on Cage’s chest. Bronson with two clotheslines. Bronson hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Bronson with forearm shivers. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Cage lands back on his feet. Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage kicks Bronson in the chest. Cage SuperKicks Bronson. Bronson dodges The Discus Lariat. Bronson with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Bronson puts Cage on the top turnbuckle. Bronson with a forearm smash. Cage with the back door escape. Cage drills Bronson with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Cage with The Electric Chair FaceBuster for a two count. Bronson denies The F5. Bronson hammers down on the back of Cage’s neck. Cage drops Bronson with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Cage PowerBombs Bronson. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-5) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (18-11) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (1-1) Mike Sydal

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs sends Sydal to the corner. Hobbs toys around with Sydal. Sydal with a chop/forearm combination. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Hobbs. Sydal slides under Hobbs. Sydal dropkicks Hobbs. Sydal with a running forearm smash. Hobbs launches Sydal over the top rope. Sydal slams the left shoulder of Hobbs on the top rope. Sydal with a RoundHouse Kick. Sydal cartwheels off the top rope. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Hobbs drops Sydal with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Hobbs sends Sydal back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs is throwing haymakers at Sydal.

Hobbs continues to throw Sydal around the ring. Hobbs with a Running Hip Attack. Hobbs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hobbs starts mauling Sydal in the corner. Hobbs bodyslams Sydal. Sydal kicks Hobbs in the face. Sydal with another chop/forearm combination. Sydal cartwheels around Hobbs. Sydal kicks Hobbs in the gut. Sydal SuperKicks Hobbs. Hobbs gets Sydal perched on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs goes for The Town Business, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal matrix under a clothesline from Hobbs. Hobbs drops Sydal with a Body Block. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory. After the match, Hobbs drops Sydal with a Short-Arm Lariat.

Winner: (19-11) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

