The January 10 edition of AEW Dark was taped tonight at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon before AEW Rampage hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Kiera Hogan defeated Danika Della Rouge

* Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Diamante

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated The Voros Twins

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isaiah Kassidy defeated Caleb Teninty, Sebastian Wolfe, and Judas Icarus

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Carl Randers

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jaiden

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher and The Blade

Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.