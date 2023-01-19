There’s a dark cloud hanging over the professional wrestling world today, and that is the unfortunate passing of Jay Briscoe. If you want to head to see the AEW Dynamite results, scroll on down, but I’d like to say a few things about Jay Briscoe here.

A Briscoe Brothers promo brought me back in to Ring of Honor in 2013, after not paying attention to the company for a few years. Jay Briscoe, to me, was not only one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, but one of the most believable. The Briscoe Brothers were not putting on a show or an act, Jay and Mark Briscoe were being Jay and Mark Briscoe. Inside the ring, however, they were not just good, or great, they were one of the absolute greatest tag teams of all time.

On a personal level, they were my favorite. Jay Briscoe as a singles wrestler, the Briscoe Brothers as a tag team, didn’t matter, I wouldn’t miss it. I met Dem Boys probably half a dozen times, each and every time they had line longer than anyone else. Whether it was Ring of Honor, GCW, or House of Glory (just a month ago), I’d travel to these shows in New York City thinking “Man, I can’t wait to watch The Briscoe Boys wrestle tonight.” I’m gutted for the entire Briscoe family. Professional wrestling is a better for Jay and Mark Briscoe being a part of it.

I appreciate having the outlet to get that out of my system, and now, it’s time to use professional wrestling as an escape. Let’s get to tonight’s stacked card, still in California: