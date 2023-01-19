AEW President Tony Khan has named a stipulation for tonight’s AEW TNT Title match on Dynamite.

Tonight’s Dynamite will see AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defend against Jay Lethal. Khan has ruled that Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are banned from ringside, and Dutt’s manager license has been revoked for the night. If Lethal’s crew lays hands on a referee or anyone else, then Dutt will be fired from AEW.

As seen in the pre-show video below, referee Bryce Remsburg and the rest of the AEW referee crew confronted Lethal, Dutt, Jarrett and Singh as they arrived to the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA for tonight’s Dynamite. The referees are tired of seeing Lethal and his crew interfere in title matches and lay hands on officials, so they went to Khan for help. That’s when the stipulation was revealed for tonight’s show.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite, along with the aforementioned video:

* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido in match #2 of Danielson’s five-match journey to facing AEW World Champion MJF in the Ironman Match at Revolution

* Adam Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after win over Jon Moxley

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal. Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are banned from ringside, and Dutt’s manager license is revoked for the night. If they interfere, Dutt will be fired

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against the debuting Kushida

As per #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan, AEW Officials have declared that, based on recent events, @sonjaydutterson, @RealJeffJarrett & @hellosatnam are BANNED from ringside, and if any of these men lay a hand on ANYONE, Sonjay will be FIRED! #AEWDynamite is TONIGHT LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nWmo3neubp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.