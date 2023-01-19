AEW is reportedly headed back to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the working plan is for another round of AEW Dark tapings to be held at Universal on Saturday, January 28.

The tapings will mark the second straight month of Dark tapings in Orlando after the show was tape on the road for a while. AEW previously taped Dark in Orlando from September 2021 – August 2022, every 4-6 weeks, with a total of ten tapings in that period.

For several months prior to this past December, AEW was taping Dark and Elevation on the road, in front of live audiences, which gave talents more looks in front of live, traveling crowds. There’s no word yet on if AEW will go back to this method in the coming months, but there are several AEW Dark regulars who are hoping to pop back up on the tapings when the show returns to Orlando. When AEW films Dark on the road, it allows them to get looks at more locals from the area they’re in.

AEW should be announcing the next Orlando tapings shortly.

