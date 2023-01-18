Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.489 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.04% from last week’s 1.693 million viewers for the second RAW of 2023.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.557 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.766 million), the second hour drew 1.544 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.799 million) and the final hour drew 1.365 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.512 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 16% from last week’s 0.50 key demo rating. The 0.42 key demo rating represents 548,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.95% from the 652,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.50 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football Wild Card game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.95 key demo rating, and topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.656 million viewers.

RAW ranked #21 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Monday Night Countdown on ESPN, Special Report with Brett Baier, Outnumbered at 12pm, Hannity, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Sportscenter at midnight, Gutfeld!, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Rachel Maddow Show, the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers NFL game on ESPN2, President Biden’s MLK Day Address on FOX News, FOX & Friends at 8am, and Outnumbered at 12:36pm. This is down from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew well under the 2022 average in viewership, and just under the 2022 average in the key demo rating. RAW had strong competition from the NFL Monday Night Football Wild Card game this week as the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game drew around 29 million viewers on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, including the related programs. Additional sports competition included two NBA games on TNT, two NBA games on NBA-TV, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, the Australia Open Tennis coverage on ESPN2, and Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2. This week’s RAW viewership was down 12.04% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 16% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 7.68% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2.32% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali, The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy, the reveal of more Royal Rumble entrants, and Bobby Lashley returning with unfinished business. The main event ended up being a Six-Way Elimination Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory with winner Lashley, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

