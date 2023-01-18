Bianca Belair respects the women who came before her in WWE, especially two Hall of Famers.

The EST and current Raw women’s champion recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about her interest in facing off against The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) in WWE. Here is what she had to say.

That’s such a hard question. I love both of them so much, honestly I just think it would be an honor to get in the ring with either one of them, they’ve done so much for the women’s division in WWE. I obviously think I can take on anyone, so…

Belair has been the Raw women’s champion since she won it back from Becky Lynch at last year’s WrestleMania 38. She will be defending the title against Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble later this month.

