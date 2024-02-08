The viewership numbers are in for the February 7th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 805,000 viewers, a decrease of 2% from the January 31st edition that had 818,000 viewers. It scored a 0.28 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up from the previous Wednesday’s 0.26. Overall, it finished #3 on cable for the evening.

Dynamite featured Sting & Darby Allin defeating Ricky Starks & Big Bill to become the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions in the main event, Tony Khan’s “big announcement” of AEW Big Business in Boston in five weeks with the expected debut of Mercedes Mone, as well as Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page III in AEW World Championship Eliminator bout that went to a 30-minute time-limit draw.

Also on the show on Wednesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. was “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match with Deonna Purrazzo on commentary, Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, the Blackpool Combat Club vs. CMLL Trios match and more.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.