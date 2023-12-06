Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, CA.

The top match on the card is TNT Champion Christian Cage defending against Adam Copeland. Dynamite will also feature the continuation of the Continental Classic League.

Below is the current card for tonight:

TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Adam Copeland

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue

Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Jay Lethal