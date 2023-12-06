ROH held a set of TV tapings on Tuesday night at the Collision event from Montreal. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

*Leyla Hirsch defeated Katrina Krize after catching her with a kick to the face as Krize tried to hit a move through the ropes into the ring.

*ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Jason Geiger in a Pure Rules match via submission after choking him out with a guillotine choke in the ropes as Geiger was out of rope breaks. They announced it as a referee stoppage.

*Taya Valkyrie with Johnny TV defeated Rachael Ellering with Leyla Hirsch and Maria Kanellis.

They said they would tape more ROH after they tape Collision.

After Collision:

*Angelico forced Christopher Daniels to tap out. Angelico and Serpentico worked him over, bringing out Orange Cassidy and Danhausen for the save.

*Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated The Iron Savages & JT Davidson.

*ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Roxanne. Billie Starkz attacked her and laid her out at ringside. Athena was walked out.

*Griff Garrison & Cole Karter defeated Bobby Sharp & Shaun Moore.

*Shane Taylor defeated Channing Decker.

*The Righteous defeated Australian Takeover.

*The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Outrunners, The Workhorse Men and The Infantry.

*Brian Cage defeated Gravity by submission.