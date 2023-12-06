Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including the reported feud between CM Punk and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that Punk will be the babyface in the program.

“Watch what happens next time CM Punk and Seth Rollins are in the same place at the same time –- those Punk chants are gonna be loud,” he said. “I think the people are gonna be firmly behind CM Punk. And the great thing about Seth is that Seth can turn on a dime if Seth needs to be the heel in this situation. The more that Seth talks about how Punk is going to wrong us … the more people are going to want to get behind him. Seth has got to be really careful about what he says because I can see the people turning on him in an instant and getting behind Punk.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes