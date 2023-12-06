Chris Jericho recently joined the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including not understanding the point of a Hall of Fame.

The AEW star noted that he doesn’t see a benefit in being inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame or any other.

“I always like going against the grain. Like I loved it when Axl Rose didn’t show up to the Hall of Fame and sent a note saying not only am I not showing up, but you’re not allowed to say my name. I love that sh*t. Like, that’s f*cking rock and roll, man. So I don’t really understand the point of a Hall of Fame. If you think I’m in it, that’s great, there’s no real Hall of Fame. It’s all kind of in WWE’s mind, in their chambers of the mind. And, I mean, it doesn’t really matter if I’m in it or not. You go up there and give some approved speech where you have five minutes to f*cking encapsulate 33 years. Because I was at the Hall of Fames when you had, Hillbilly Jim talking for 45 minutes. F*cking hell, dude. You’re on Saturday Night’s Main Event once you don’t have a lot to say, nothing against Hillilly Jim Yeah, he’s a cool guy. And he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. And then you get the frickin Undertaker. And he gets 15 minutes. I’m not interested in that at this point. And like I said, it’s not a disrespectful thing. It’s just like, I don’t really see the benefits of it. And I kind of like doing the opposite things.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the quotes