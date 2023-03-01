The Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS tonight from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California.

AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight. The show will be headlined by Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF speaking on their 60-Minute Iron Man Match at Revolution, plus the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match and the Casino Tag Team Royale.

Two titles will also be on the line during tonight’s go-home show. Hook will defend the FTW Title against Matt Hardy, while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is scheduled to defend against Big Bill.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Casino Tag Team Royale to determine who gets the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Revolution with The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns. Participating tag teams on Dynamite include Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush & Preston Vance)

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match: The debuting Komander vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AR Fox. Winner receives a future AEW TNT Title shot from ROH World Champion Samoa Joe, who will be on commentary

* Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

* Riho vs. Toni Storm

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF

* We will hear from Bryan Danielson

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Matt Hardy

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Big Bill

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

