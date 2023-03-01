John Hennigan is your new MLW National Openweight Champion.

Tuesday’s MLW Underground episode on REELZ was headlined by Hennigan defeating Davey Richards to capture the MLW National Openweight Title. This match was taped back on January 7 at the Blood & Thunder event.

The controversial finish to the match saw interference from Hennigan’s manager, Cesar Duran, and his wife, inaugural MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship Taya Valkyrie.

This is Hennigan’s first title reign in MLW. Richards became the third champion back on June 23, 2022 by defeating Alex Kane at the Battle Riot IV tapings. The match didn’t air until November 17, putting Richards’ reign at 103 days.

Below are several shots from last night’s title change:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.