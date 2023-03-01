Stardom wrestler Mariah May did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Mercedes Monet joining NJPW:

“I was there and a few other girls from Stardom were there because you know, you got to check out the competition. I knew she was coming, so I had to be there. Wrestle Kingdom is amazing, but especially for the IWGP women’s match and I knew Mercedes was coming. So yeah, I was there. It was very cool to be in the room when she came out, so it definitely shook things up. I’m very excited to see what happens next. You know, there’s a lot of women I think she’s going to mix it up with. It’s gonna be really cool. So yeah, I was glad I could be there for that. It was kind of surreal because I debuted for Stardom not even a week before, and then Mercedes debuted and obviously like, I watched her when I was finishing school and deciding like, you know, do I really want to wrestle or want to wrestle, but I needed that kick to do it. I remember watching some of her matches and being like, I want to wrestle like that. It’s kind of weird that now I’ve debuted for a company and then she debuted.”