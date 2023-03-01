There are now conflicting reports on the WrestleMania 39 match between Brock Lesnar and Omos.

A new report from WrestleVotes indicates that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the one who pushed for Lesnar vs. Omos to happen. The report included a GIF of McMahon, seen below, and stated that the match “was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through.”

However, a recent report from Fightful noted how word from within WWE said that McMahon did not come up with Lesnar vs. Omos. This was said when there was strong internal speculation on whether or not McMahon was back working with the WWE creative team. While Fightful had sources who spoke to both sides of the narrative, PWTorch’s Wade Keller said he was told “flat out” that McMahon is not back in creative.

Lesnar’s WrestleMania 39 match was reportedly changed some time in the past few weeks, and the decision was made to go with Omos as his opponent. There were reports of Lesnar possibly challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at one point, but the Wrestling Observer recently reported that Lesnar vs. GUNTHER was not the aforementioned Lesnar match that was recently changed.

Lesnar accepted Omos’ challenge for WrestleMania 39 on this week’s RAW, as a guest on The VIP Lounge with MVP. Omos was listed internally for the segment, but he did not appear, and there’s no word yet on why.

WWE noted in their official preview for Lesnar vs. Omos, “Following months of carnage from both Superstars, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar and ‘The Nigerian Giant’ Omos will finally square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 39. Omos and his partner MVP threw down the challenge to Lesnar on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, challenging the former WWE Champion to a one-on-one match to prove who is the true beast in WWE. With MVP in his corner, Omos has systematically destroyed nearly every Superstar that he has faced. Meanwhile, Lesnar is coming off one of the greatest challenges of his career in his rivalry with ‘The All Mighty’ Bobby Lashley. Don’t miss this epic clash of the titans when WrestleMania goes Hollywood during a special two-night Premium Live Event, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.”

I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. pic.twitter.com/VpcdEFsLzJ — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 1, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.