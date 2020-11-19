AEW Dynamite goes down from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening with another stacked show on tap for pro wrestling fans of the Wednesday Night Wars.

Scheduled for this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite on TNT, which begins at 8/7c with an official pre-show via their YouTube channel (see below), is the official contract signing between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega for their AEW World Championship showdown on the December 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as The Inner Circle slaying Las Vegas during their special trip this week.

Also in store for AEW fans this evening is the Dynamite in-ring return of “The Bastard” PAC, as he goes one-on-one against The Blade, AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks will face newcomers Top Flight in non-title action, Orange Cassidy will take on Kip Sabian in a singles bout, Serena Deeb will put her NWA Women’s Championship on-the-line against former title-holder Thunder Rosa and the team of Cody and TNT Champion Darby Allin will square off against Team Taz members Ricky Starks and FTW Champion Brian Cage.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TNT results for Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/18/2020)

And we’re off and running with this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, as the updated, new weekly signature opening video package plays.

From there we shoot live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where pyro explodes and the camera pans around the venue while Jim Ross formally welcomes us to this week’s program.

Top Flight vs. The Young Bucks (Non-Title)

Now we’re treated to the ring entrances as we prepare for our first match of the evening. On that note, out come the brother tandem of Top Flight in masks / hoods. They remove the hoods to reveal their faces and while they make their way to the ring, we hear from J.R. that we’re going to learn a bit more about the new AEW tag-team prospects. On that note, an in-depth video package airs, biography style, telling the story of Top Flight.

Back live, we hear the familiar theme of the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions, The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson. On that note, the championship brother tandem of The Young Bucks make their way to the ring.

The bell sounds and here we go. Darius Martin and Nick Jackson kick things off for their respective teams as our AEW Dynamite opening contest is now underway. This is a non-title affair that as Excalibur points out on commentary, was actually originally scheduled for last week’s show.

Top Flight establishes a quick offensive lead here in the early goings as Darius takes it to Nick and then tags in his younger brother Duante Martin. The Young Bucks take a moment outside of the ring together to regroup as they are being overwhelmed here by the newcomers early on in this bout.

Back in the ring now, Nick Jackson starts gaining the upper-hand on Martin, as he shows some of the textbook aggressiveness that The Young Bucks started implementing en route to capturing the AEW World Tag-Team Championships that alluded them throughout the first year of All Elite Wrestling.

We see The Young Bucks start widening the gap now, as Matt tags in and picks up where Nick left off. We see a big top-rope high spot from the Bucks that gets the immediate replay treatment. Darius finally tags in moments later and now we see Top Flight start to show signs of life, as Darius gets the offensive momentum in his team’s favor.

Martin with a nice Spanish Fly for a close near fall. He tosses the Bucks out of the ring and hits a tope suicida from Darius and then Dante follows up with a leaping splash from the ring over the top-rope to both Bucks on the floor. This spot also gets the immediate replay treatment.

We see Dante miss a top-rope spot, leading to Nick hitting a big spear before tagging Matt in. The Young Bucks set Dante up on the top-rope for a double-team spot. He points the TV camera to himself and the duo hits assisted Sliced Bread for a near fall that Darius breaks up just in time. He is then thrown out to the floor for his efforts.

The Bucks set up another double-team spot, however when the first part of it backfires, Dante nearly steals the win with a backslide pin attempt out of nowhere. The Young Bucks end up getting Darius out of the picture and they hit a double BTE Trigger to score the pinfall victory in an excellent opening match on this week’s show. Nick is heavily favoring his injured ankle after this hard-fought bout.

Winners: The Young Bucks

After The Match: TH2 Attacks Top Flight

After the match ends, The Young Bucks celebrate their victory in the ring until out of nowhere, we see the team of TH2 hit the ringside area seemingly from the crowd to attack Top Flight. The Young Bucks eventually exit the ring to make the save and run off TH2 to end the segment.

The Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas

The announce team of J.R., Tony Schiavone and Excalibur run down the matches and segments scheduled for tonight’s program.

From there, the commentary trio kicks it to check-in from the Inner Circle’s visit to Las Vegas in a vignette series dubbed, “Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas.”

We see a Reservoir Dogs style walking down the street in slow-motion shot of The Inner Circle approaching the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign on the strip in the popular destination spot in Nevada.

After that we kick it to a music video style highlight package that shows the guys playing Blackjack, with M\JF being extra sarcastic and down-talking to Sammy Guevara as always, while kissing up to and trying to impress “Le Champion” Chris Jericho.

We see MJF and Chris Jericho take a couple of shots and as the video goes on, we see the guys getting drunker and drunker as they become more and more slanty-eyed and talk more and more with slurred speech. The guys get in a drunken fight and leave the bar with a note indicating more of this to come throughout the evening.

AEW and Director X Collaboration: “Boundless: The History of a Revolution

Now the Director X and AEW collaboration video “Boundless: The History of a Revolution” video ad campaign for AEW Dynamite on TNT is introduced by Jim Ross. The video airs now. Check it out here on the website via the news listing on the main page.

Jon Moxley Is Going To Be A Papa

We shoot to a video promo segment from AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley when we return from our first commercial break of the evening following the Director X “The History of a Revolution” AEW Dynamite on TNT ad campaign video.

“The Purveyor Of Violence” is shown seated in the hallway somewhere with cool red and purple lighting on each side of him as he sits facing a camera in a black leather jacket, complete with his AEW World Heavyweight Championship by his side. He talks about being on a crazy journey the past 18 years.

He said he got to be the way he is because of his father. He talks about his father being a bad ass guy willing to smack him when he got out of line. He talks about having a pregnant wife at home in Renee Young, which appears to be confirmed when the segment ends and Excalibur comments about Moxley “burying the lead” ahead of his contract signing segment with Kenny Omega later in the show.

Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

On that note, we hear from “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts as “The Best Man” Miro joins the trio on guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

Roberts does the “from wherever, weighing whatever” introduction for “The Freshly Squeezed” one as he makes his way down to the squared circle for our second match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite. As he settles into the ring, we are treated to the ring entrance of Kip Sabian, accompanied by Penelope Ford.

The bell sounds and here we go. Cassidy does the test of strength set-up, but Kip wants nothing to do with it. The two end up doing some mat wrestling with Cassidy holding his own, despite the hands-in-his pockets relaxed start. During a break in the action, Cassidy again attempts to set up a test of strength with Sabian. Again, however, Kip wants nothing to do with it and he boots Cassidy in the gut.

Miro praises Sabian as he starts to take over the offensive control in this contest. As the intensity in the match picks up as the action spills out to the floor outside the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see Sabian has taken back over control of the offensive momentum in the bout, however “Freshly Squeezed” is still showing signs of life as he starts to begin his fired up comeback. He eventually hits a nice diving DDT on Sabian for a nearfall, however Kip somehow survives. Kip ends up decking Orange with a couple of big shots for a close nearfall of his own. Ultimately, Cassidy finishes Sabian off with the Mouse Trap for the win.

As soon as the match ends, “The Best Man” Miro tosses his headset and sprints away from the announce table down to the ringside area. He jumps in the ring and immediately takes out Cassidy with a huge clothesline. He starts a post-match beat down on Cassidy until eventually The Best Friends make a run-in to clean house, making the save as we head back to another commercial break.

Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega Contract Signing For 12-2 Title Match

We are told that when we return from the break, it will be time for the official contract signing between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega for their scheduled showdown for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship on the upcoming Wednesday, December 2, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

We’re back from the break and we waste no time, as Jim Ross and Excalibur shoots it over to Tony Schiavone in the ring, who awaits the ring entrances of the champion and the challenger for what AEW is billing as the single biggest match in the short history of AEW Dynamite.

On that note, we hear the prolonged, heel style ring entrance for Omega, complete with the entrance dancers, and custom ring entrance verbiage babbled on by “The Dapper Yapper” listing the many, many accolades achieved by Omega.

As Omega takes a seat in his suit-and-tie at the table set up in the ring, his music fades down and Schiavone introduces the reigning, defending AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. His music plays and after several seconds transpires, we hear Schiavone point out the obvious — Moxley is nowhere to be found.

Finally, we see the cameras catch up with Moxley who is laid out and covered in blood in the backstage area here at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. Medics and officials attend to him as they prepare to load him up on a stretcher and take him to a nearby facility to be examined.

We’re back live and Schiavone acknowledges what we just saw before asking Omega to comment on the situation. An annoyed Omega exhales and stands up before making it clear that unlike last time, where an elbow was the problem and a nose-bleed problem seems to be the issue this time, he won’t let Moxley avoid fighting him inside the squared circle. He signs the contract and walks off.

The Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas — The Conclusion

The camera pans over to J.R. and Excalibur at the announce desk addressing what just went down before they set up what they announce will be “the conclusion” of the “Inner Circle Slays Las Vegas” video.

On that note we send things back to a highlight video package showing the AEW faction hanging out, drunk off their butts, in the city of lights. The guys are all standing around sloppy drunk outside with drinks and their clothes all messed up as they babble nonsense and howl like wolves.

Finally, we shoot forward to see Chris Jericho waking up along with someone dressed up like Elvis asking what happened. He stumbles around and then the camera catches up with MJF who walks in another room. We see crap written all over MJF’s face as he approaches Sammy Guevara who is passed out in a fountain set up in his hotel suite.

Guevara calls MJF soft and MJF tells him to shut up. Guevara gets up and notices his hand. He yells out, “I’ve got three wives!” as Santana and Ortiz are shown as well. Jericho enters the ring and we hear some crying. Finally, they open a closet and see a midget dressed up like a baby. Jericho turns and yells, “Guys, we have a problem!” From beginning to end it was an obvious parody of “The Hangover” movies.

We return live where “Le Champion” Chris Jericho has joined Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur at the announce desk. Jericho announces Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU (Kazarian & Daniels) for next week’s show.

“The Bastard” PAC vs. The Blade

The graphic for our next match here on AEW Dynamite airs, and it will feature the highly-anticipated in-ring return on Dynamite of “The Bastard” PAC, as he goes one-on-one against The Blade — next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

We’re back from the break and “Le Champion” is no longer at the announce desk, however joining the trio for special guest commentary for our next match of the evening is none other than Eddie Kingston.

J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur grill Kingston about his whereabouts in relation to the backstage attack on AEW Champion Jon Moxley earlier this evening. Kingston tells them and claims innocence before ther foursome switch gears to focus on the match.

“The Bastard” PAC is out as is The Blade, accompanied by The Butcher and The Bunny. The bell sounds and we’re off and running with our next bout of the evening here on AEW Dynamite.

Early on, PAC controls the action, with Kingston popping anytime The Blade scored with any kind of offense, and talking about his “family” the whole time. Kingston has some good back-and-forths with J.R. throughout the match. We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and after some interference from The Bunny outside the ring, we see The Blade pull ahead and take over the offensive control of the contest. As the match settles into the finish, we see “The Bastard” start to fire up for a big comeback, which culminates with him hitting a Shooting Star Press into The Brutalizer prompting the tap from The Blade and giving him the victory in his first match back in AEW in months.

Winner: “The Bastard” PAC

After The Match: In-Fighting Within “The Family”, Eddie Kingston & PAC Begin Rivalry

Once the match ends, we see some replays and then “The Bastard” PAC gets on the mic and focuses his attention on Eddie Kingston.

As he talks about Kingston, he is blindsided from behind by some members of Eddie Kingston’s family. Finally Kingston leaves the announce desk and joins in on them.

Finally, in comes Rey Fenix and he shocks everyone by hitting members of “The Family.” Kingston gets in some cheap shots on PAC while everything goes down and finally out comes Pentagon JR.

Everyone stops as Pentagon Jr. makes his way to the ring. He ends up siding with Rey Fenix and PAC, and the announcers talk about the Death Triangle being re-formed with PAC, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

Backstage: Jade Cargill Attacks Brandi Rhodes

Backstage, we see Jade Cargill standing over Brandi Rhodes who is laid out on the floor.

With Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero keeping anyone from coming to her aid, we see Cargill with Brandi’s arm placed inside a folded up steel chair. She stomps on it and Brandi screams in pain.

Cargill walks off and the officials run over to check on Brandi as we head back out to ringside where the announcers react to what just transpired before sending us to another commercial break.

NWA Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb (c)

We’re back from the break and it’s time to head back down to ringside for a championship contest here on AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The NWA Women’s Championship will be on-the-line when the former title-holder, Thunder Rosa, squares off against the reigning, defending champion, Serena Deeb.

Rosa makes her way out to the ring and as she settles in, her music dies down and out comes the champion to the ring. The bell sounds and here we go with our latest match of the evening.

The two trade some back-and-forth offensive runs as we head into a mid-match commercial break. We’re back from the break and we see the action still very much in the thick of things inside the ring.

Out of nowhere, Rebel hits the ringside area to provide a distraction. With the referee tied up, Dr. Britt Baker hits the ring and takes out Rosa.

Deeb follows up with a sit-down power bomb for the pinfall, however somehow Rosa manages to kick out before the count of three. Moments later the two trade pinfalls back-and-forth and finally, Deeb switches her pinfall reversal into a submission on the mat. Rosa fights it and eventually escapes. She hits a double stomp on the gut of the champion that buys herself some much-needed recovery time.

Finally, Deeb puts a little offensive sequence together, culminating with the victory to retain her NWA Women’s Championship.

Winner and STILL NWA Women’s Champion: Serena Deeb

After The Match: Thunder Rosa Attacks Dr. Britt Baker

After the match, Thunder Rosa is slow to recover but when she finally does, she exits the ring and launches herself at Dr. Britt Baker in the front row of the crowd.

She yanks her over the barricade and throws her on the ground, following down on top of her to pummel her until referees break them up.

When they finally do, they end up colliding into each other and throwing down again until the refs finally separate them a second time. Now a third time sees Rosa break free and launch herself at Baker until she is restrained.

“The Queen Slayer” Anna Jay & John “No. 4” Silver

We are told that John “No. 4” Silver and “The Queen Slayer” Anna Jay have requested this time.

The announcers send it to The Dark Order duo who are shown backstage. Silver talks about Anna Jay being the Queen Slayer in recent weeks and eventually announces that she has earned herself a AEW Women’s Championship shot against Hikaru Shida on next week’s show.

Jay talks about being a newcomer when they met the first time and promises things will be different when the two meet inside the ring with the title on-the-line on next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Announcers Run Down Next Week’s Lineup

We head back to the commentary table where J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur confirm the previously announced Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida match for the AEW Women’s Championship on next week’s show.

MAIN EVENT

Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs. Cody & Darby Allin

After that, they run down other matches and segments scheduled for next week’s show, including Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU, Will Hobbs in action and more. For the complete lineup for the 11/25 episode of AEW Dynamite, check out the news listing on the main page.

It’s time for this week’s main event, as “The Dapper Yapper” begins the formal ring introductions for the first of two teams that will be competing in our headline bout this week.

On that note, Justin Roberts introduces Team Taz members Ricky Starks and FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage. The duo make their way down to the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we are informed that “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz has joined the trio at the commentary desk as a special announcer for our main event on AEW Dynamite this week.

As Taz joins in on the broadcast, the announcers set up the latest unique black-and-white video package featuring the “New Face of TNT,” the TNT Champion Darby Allin. The video airs, culminating with the TNT Champion setting himself and a skateboard on fire.

We’re back live and we hear Taz complaining that his guys have to wait in the ring for stupid crap like that Darby Allin video. The announcers tell him that sounds like an issue he should bring before AEW management.

Finally, the familiar theme song of the former TNT Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes plays, and out he comes as he makes his way down to the ring with pyro and fireworks going off. Cody is accompanied by Arn Anderson as usual.

The bell sounds and the announcers try and read the special t-shirt that Cody is wearing. They think it is a shirt taking a shot at Shaquille O’Neal. Darby Allin and Ricky Starks kick things off for their respective teams as our headline bout of the evening is now officially underway.

Allin and Starks trade holds early on and a confident Taz talks about being in a good mood as Starks locks Allin up in a hold. Allin escapes and the two do some more reversal exchanges before Allin locks up and isolates a joint of Starks. Starks escapes and Allin slaps him in the face.

Starks losing his cool and starts firing away at Allin. Allin gets the better of things and this leads to Starks tagging in “The Machine.” In comes the FTW Champion Brian Cage as Allin leans back and also tags in his partner. In comes Cody Rhodes.

Cage and Rhodes circle each other and after Cody gets in a couple of shots, Cage starts to take over. He pummels Cody and whips him into the ropes, however Cody comes off and catches Cage with a big dropkick that shifts the offensive momentum in his favor. He climbs to the top-rope and catches Cage standing up with a beautiful moonsault for a near fall.

After Cage kicks out and Cody goes back to work on him in the ring, unannounced and for seemingly no reason, Taz simply puts his headset down and leaves the commentary desk. “The Human Suplex Machine” makes his way down to ringside where he claps his hands and watches on as Cody continues to control the action in the ring, taking it to Cage as J.R. leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and Excalibur brings us up to speed on what transpired during the commercial break. The action continued to unfold and saw Taz trip Cody from ringside, prompting Arn Anderson to throw a steel chair in the ring. However, the referee caught Double A tossing the chair in the ring, so it backfired on him.

Meanwhile, the action is still ongoing in the ring with Cody taking a two-on-one beatdown with Starks and Cage taking turns putting the boots to “The American Nightmare” and utilizing quick tags to keep a fresh guy on him at all times and to keep him isolated in their corner of the ring.

We’re back from the break and almost instantly all hell breaks loose, culminating with the finish of the main event. We see Cody taken out and eventually, with the ring cleared of everyone but Brian Cage and Darby Allin, we see “The Machine” hit Darby Allin with The Avalanche Drill Claw off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

After The Match: Will Hobbs Attacks Cody, Joins Team Taz

Once the match is over, we see Brian Cage pose with the FTW Championship in the ring as Taz joins them to celebrate.

Out of nowhere, Starks decides he hasn’t had enough and goes over and lays in some post match punishment on the TNT Champion Darby Allin.

As Cage and Taz go over to join him, and also include Cody in the post match beatdown, out comes the big prospect, Will Hobbs, as the ring clears.

Hobbs picks up the FTW Championship and lays it down on the mat in front of himself, taunting Team Taz at ringside and daring them to come get it.

As they react outside the ring we see Cody recovering behind Hobbs and out of nowhere, Hobbs turns and blasts “The American Nightmare” with a cheap shot with the belt.

He begins beating down Cody now as Team Taz joins him in the ring for the big unveiling that this was all planned. Taz talks about how Team Taz is unstoppable now as the announcers freak out in reaction to what just transpired as they take us off the air.

