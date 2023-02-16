AEW is still deep in the heart of Texas and despite there not being any title matches on this show, they’re looking to pack a lot into two hours. Let’s see what we’ve got announced:

The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass, & Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, & Satnam Singh

Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

Texas Tornado Tag Match: Blackpool Combat Club vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho

AEW Dynamite 2/15/23

The show starts with a graphic tribute to the late, great, Jerry Jarrett, who passed away yesterday.

Live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas with Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur on commentary. Speaking of Jerry Jarrett, his son, Jeff Jarrett, is first up tonight.

Match #1. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, & Satnam Singh vs. Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, & Daddy Ass

Bowens and Lethal to start. Kick to the stomach and the Kitaro Crusher by Bowens, who tags in Caster. Double team forearms and a powerslam by The Acclaimed get a two on Lethal. Jarrett gets the tag now but Caster hits a pair of dropkicks. Russian leg sweep by Jarrett and in comes Singh. Now Cassidy gets the tag. Now Jarrett. Now Daddy Ass is in. Fargo strut by Jarrett who levels Daddy Ass with a clothesline. Jarrett puts the boots to Daddy Ass and Lethal comes in with a swinging neck breaker. The Gunn Club has arrived on the ramp as Daddy Ass is down. Singh in now but Gunn fires back with some right hands, before getting clotheslined by Singh. Singh takes out The Acclaimed with a double clothesline and throws Cassidy in the corner. Gunn somehow gets up for a Fameasser on Singh, forcing him to tag Sonjay. Lethal Combination on Gunn by Lethal from behind, not before Cassidy takes Lethal out with the Orange Punch. Scissor Me, Timbers on Sonjay but Jarrett dumps Gunn to the outside. Orange Punch to Jarrett! Orange kicks to a prone Sonjay and a head scissors takes Lethal over the top. Bowens is back and NOW it’s Scissor Me, Timbers. That’ll finish this one.

Winners: The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass, & Orange Cassidy

Rating: **. Lots of popular faces in the ring here, but not too much to the match. The Acclaimed get their momentum back and Orange Cassidy.. well… I’m not sure why he was here, to be honest.

Bryan Danielson knows MJF is scared.

Match #2. Texas Tornado Tag Match: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush & Preston Vance

Rush and Vance attacks Moxley and Castagnoli during their entrance and this one is starting early. Moxley & Rush pair of and brawl throughout the crowd, as Cesaro rips some heavy chops into Vance as we go into an actual commercial break. The bell rings as we come back from break with Moxley and Vance in the ring. Moxley is putting the boots to Vance in the corner but Rush attacks Moxley from behind and the LFI are in control. Castagnoli is down on the outside after a suplex by Rush. Running clothesline, splash, spinebuster, and basement dropkick combo by LFI. Casagnoli is back in the ring with a springboard European uppercut to Vance and a big boot to the face of Rush. Inverted Olympic Slam by Castagnoli gets two. Moxley brings the plunder into the ring as Castagnoli hits a bulldog on Vance on a chair. Baseball slide to Rush by Moxley. Irish whip by BCC to Vance in the corner, where a chair is wedged. Make that twice. Double big boot to Rush by BCC. Suicide dive by Moxley takes out Rush on the outside. Vance sends Claudio to the outside but Moxley bits the face of Vance and looks for a superplex off the apron, which Vance blocks. Vance hits a running spear to Moxley through the middle rope to the outside, taking out Rush and Castagnoli in the process. Chair shot by Rush and Vance to Castanogli’s shoulder. Moxley is busted open as LFI smear his blood all over them and pose. Splash in the corner by Vance and a Bull’s Horns attempt by Rush, wait, no, taunt, and boot to the face. TRANQUILOOOOO. Moxley sends Rush to the floor with a big elbow but Vance cracks Moxley in the face with a chain. One, two, no! Castagnoli is back, wraps the chain around his hand, and goes to town on both Rush and Vance. Vance is busted wide open and it’s time to Swing! Big Swing by Claudio as the blood is flying! Two count as Rush breaks up the pin. Castagnoli charges and Rush catches him with a spinning leg lariat. Moxley with an Ace Crusher out of nowhere but Vance catches Cesaro with a discus lariat! All four men now break out into a hockey fight. German suplex by Rush to Moxley and a Saito suplex by Castagnoli to Vance. Castagnoli and Rush now square of as the fans are coming to their feet. Europen uppercuts by Castagnoli who looks for the Neutralizer, but Jose the Assistant comes in with a chair to the back. Wheeler Yuta is here to even the odds. Running European uppercut in the corner by Castagnoli but Rush catches him coming in with an overhead belly-to-belly in the buckles. Bull’s Horns attempt by Castagnoli catches Rush in mid-air with a spear! Vance breaks up the pin attempt. Plancha by Rush to the outside but Castagnoli catches him with a European uppercut. Vance tries to hang Moxley over the top rope but Moxley reverses it with a snap mare. Hammer and anvil elbow by Moxley, who has wrapped the chain around Vance’s neck! Rear naked choke by Moxley, who transitions into a straight arm bar! Vance taps!

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley

Rating: ***3/4. Wild, entertaining brawl, which we’ve come to expect from these guys. Moxley bled because, well, Moxley bleeds. Vance looks much better than I remember, Rush is awesome, all four guys worked really well. Fun, hard hitting match.

Match #3. Josh Woods w/ Smart Mark Sterling & Tony Nese vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe sends Woods to the outside with a big knee, early. Briscoe looks for a big dive but Nese and Sterling trip him up from the outside. The Lucha Brothers (!?) are here for support, and fight Nese and Sterling to the back. Woods takes advantage of the situation and superplexes Briscoe off the apron to the floor! Woods in control with some elbows on the outside, before sending Briscoe back in to the ring and getting a two count. Big elbows inside the ring by Woods but it’s time for some Red Neck Kung Fu, baby! Chops by Briscoe but Sterling is on the apron, allowing Woods to hit a jaw breaker and an exploder. Briscoe chops Woods back before booting him in the head and sending him to the floor. Briscoe sets up a chair in the ring and hits a step-up senton to the outside! Running clothesline in the corner and a Crucifix Powerbomb by Briscoe gets a two count. Briscoe looks for the Jay Driller but Woods reverses it into Pure Chaos (Chaos Theory) for a two count. Gutwrench Powerbomb by Woods. Rising knee strike to the face by Woods. Enziguiri by Briscoe! Death Valley Driver by Briscoe! Froggy Bow finishes this one!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***1/4. However, emotionally, every single * that ever existed. Mark Briscoe looks great and Josh Woods is a familiar opponent. The sky is the limit for Mark Briscoe, who himself, had a very good singles run in Ring of Honor. Looking forward to see what the future brings for Mark.

Adam Cole now joins Renee Paquette for a sit-down interview. Cole says he wants to celebrate the mini victories, like, his right eye can actually focus, or he doesn’t want to throw up several times a day. Cole doesn’t want to disclose what his next move it, but he’s happy to be as close as he is.

MJF is here, and he doesn’t habla Espanol. MJF reminds us that these fans that are booing him used to be devil worshippers. The fans don’t love Bryan Danielson, they love the man Danielson pretends to be. MJF says wrestlers get into the business to become world champions, not to put on good wrestling matches. The best wrestler in the world has the AEW World Championship, and that is MJF. Danielson doesn’t have what it takes to become champion.

MJF now brings out Christopher Daniels, one of Bryan Danielson’s longest rivals.

Danielson is here, and tells the fans that MJF paid him an obscene amount of money to disparage Danielson on TV tonight. Daniels says Danielson is going to knock MJF’s dick in the dirt! Daniels said Danielson hit him so hard at the age of 20 that he thought he was going to die, and at that moment he knew Danielson was going to be great. Daniels puts over how Ring of Honor brought real wrestling to the fans, and if there wasn’t a Ring of Honor, then there wouldn’t be an AEW, and there definitely wouldn’t be an MJF. Danielson is what MJF wishes he could be… and that is the best wrestlers in the world today. MJF is a fraud, who is going to get outwrestled, because he is a fraud.

MJF slaps the microphone out of Daniels hand and Daniels slaps him in the face! MJF kicks Daniels in the groin and locks in the Salt of the Earth. Danielson is here to make the save!

Match #4. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Jungle Boy

Dropkick by Jungle Boy sends Cage to the outside. Jungle Boy follows up with two suicide dives. Cage catches a diving Jungle Boy’s third attempt and powerbombs him on the apron. Deadlift superplex from the outside in by Cage. Jungle Boy fights back with chops but Cage poses in his face. Jungle Boy fires up but Cage responds with a hammer throw into the turnbuckle. Deadlift throat suplex (?) by Cage. Jungle Boy fights out of a powerbomb attempt, only to run into a big boot. Jungle Boy comes back with a dropkick, but Cage catches him with a back breaker. Sit-out Alabama Slam by Cage gets a two count. Bucklebomb by Cage. F-10! One, two, no! Cage looks for deadlift superplex from the inside out, but Jungle Boy reverses into a double stomp on the back of a prone Cage. Big diving splash gets a two count. Crucifix bomb by Jungle Boy and a running elbow to the back of the head of Cage allow Jungle Boy to get the cradle for the three!

Winner: Jungle Boy

Rating: **3/4. Short and sweet here, but you can’t say Brian Cage isn’t doing the favors on his way out. Good showing for Jungle Boy here, and again, Cage is putting together some of his best matches in quite some time. Jungle Boy’s quest for singles gold continues.

Christian Cage’s music hits! Cage still has his arm in a sling as Jungle Boy charges him… only to get maced. Cage rips off the sling and hits the Killswitch on the ramp!

Renee announces that at Revolution, the Gunn Club will be defending their titles in a triple threat tag team match. The first opponent will be decided next week in a battle royal, and the second opponent will be decided the following week in a Casino Battle Royale. The Acclaimed arrive and let us know that they’re invoking their rematch clause at Revolution, and it will be a four-way tag match for the titles.

Match #5. Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Hangman Page

Page was assaulted earlier by Sabian, Butcher, and Blade but all it does seems to have made him mad. Cannonball by Sabian in the corner early. Page responds with a big boot. Springboard cross body by Sabian but Page catches him and counters with a fall away slam. Page gets distracted by Ford which allows Sabain to hit a baseball slide followed by an Arabian press to the outside. Sabian in control now throughout the commercial break. Page catches Sabian going up top but Sabian fights him off and comes off with a diving double stomp that misses. Page sends Sabian to the outside with a Cactus-style clothesline before throwing Sabian into the guard rail about half a dozen times. Pop-up powerbomb by Page gets a two count. Lariat by Page followed by the Deadeye get the win here.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: **1/2.

The Blackpool Combat Club make their way down to the ring. Moxley says Page thinks they have unfinished business, but they don’t. Moxley has a lot of respect for Page, but he has zero fear. There is no chance that Page will ever beat Moxley again. The crowd seems to agree with Moxley, but Page doesn’t think this feud should end with a roll-up. Page says this match ends when only one man is left standing. This ends at Revolution. Moxley says he was hoping this was the way it ended, but the emo Cowboy doesn’t have any friends.

Enter Dark Order. Evil Uno tells Page to get out of his face. Uno says he’s heard enough talk from Moxley, and the Dark Order aren’t afraid of the BCC. Uno pie faces Moxley. Moxley looks around Evil Uno and calls out Page for a Texas Death Match at Revolution.

Match #6. Triple Threat Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho

Storm and Baker pair off immediately as Ruby watches. Ruby tries a pin on each woman that gets a pair of two counts. Clothesline by Baker to Soho. Storm ducks a Soho clothesline and hits a hip attack on Baker. Saito by Soho sends Storm to the outside. Snap suplex by Storm gets a two on Baker. Enziguiri by Soho to Storm. Face buster into the middle turnbuckle by Soho, but Storm attacks Soho from behind. Slingblades by Baker take out everyone. Neckbreaker and DDT combo by Baker take out Storm and Soho. Two counts. Saraya grabs the boot of Baker which allows Storm to hit a German suplex. Soho catches Storm charging Baker and turns it into an STO. Double underhook bomb by Baker gets a two on Soho. Two count. Baker rolls up Storm who had Soho in a wheelbarrow, effectively suplexing her. Two count for Baker. Baker and Storm trade big elbows in the center of the ring. Ripcord elbow by Baker and a fiserhman’s neckbreaker! One, two no! STO by Soho plants Baker. Soho comes off the top but Baker moves and Storm catches her with a big anti-air elbow strike. Texas Cloverleaf by Storm but Baker locks in the Lockjaw at the same time! Saraya hits a superkick on Baker! Swinging DDT on Hayter by Storm on the outside! Running hip attack to Baker in the corner by Storm! Soho is back in and dumps Storm onto Saraya before rolling up Baker for the three!

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: **3/4. Big win for Ruby! The match was unlike a lot of triple threat matches, as all three competitors were in the ring for the bulk of it. The storyline played a large part, with both Baker and Storm wondering which side Ruby was on, while all Ruby wanted to do was get the win. Fine main event here, but the time constrains really hurt it.

Saraya and Hayter are in a tug of war over Soho in the middle of the ring. Soho stands alone as both sides think Soho belongs with them.

Final Thoughts: Bit of a down episode of Dynamite this week, which is kind of expected when you’re coming off of a show the previous week that featured four title matches. Revolution is now taking shape and we’ve got a lot of time invested in some of these storylines, which makes them feel important. The Texas Tornado Tag was a blast, but nothing else on this show felt “can’t miss.” To that point, there was nothing even close to bad on the show, either. 6.5/10.