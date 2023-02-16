Nick Aldis is currently enjoying his free agency following his run with the National Wrestling Alliance.

The National Treasure spoke on this topic during an interview with AdFreeShows, where he revealed some insight into his wrestling future and what path he is looking to take. Aldis mentions Matt Cardona’s current run in several different territories as a potential influence for him. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’s enjoying his free time while listening to potential offers:

I just wanted to be free and clear of any commitments for a minute and then see what happens. I’ve had a couple of different phone calls with a couple of different people and places. ‘What if we did this?’ Maybe that?’ For now, that’s what I want it to be.

Reveals he has a couple of irons in the fire:

I’m happy to keep doing that. I have a couple of irons in the fire and, for me, that’s what I’m happy doing. I like approaching the business like the guys used to. Matt Cardona is doing that. He’s working a program in this territory and works a thing over here. That’s intriguing to me. Ultimately, I’m very confident that I can deliver. It’s waiting for the right option, not necessarily the first one. Wrestling, at this point, is not my only occupation. I’m also a small business owner. Any small business owner will tell you that that’s full-time. It’s not like I’m putting wrestling on the back burner. I’m trying to build and scale a business. That takes and uses a lot of mental resources.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)