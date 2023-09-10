AEW has announced a new title match for the September 13th edition of Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following an attack on tonight’s Collision Big Bill will challenge Jon Moxley for the International Championship, which will be Moxley’s third defense of the title in ten days.

Enough talk! Ricky Starks & Big Bill attack Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/FqRH2bBQaL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 09/13 DYNAMITE:

-Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill for the AEW International Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe or Penta El Zero Miedo in the Grand Slam Tournament Finals

-Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida to determine new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Don Callis to show off his next masterpiece