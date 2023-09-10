FTR plan on making this reign as AEW Tag Team Champions their best ever.

The Top Guys announced on this evening’s Collision that they will be holding an open tag team challenge, where they plan on defending the tag titles against anyone who hopes to face them.

#AEW World Tag Team Champions #FTR with a big announcement! "The #FTR World Tag Team Challenge!" Starting next week, any young Tag Team can step up and challenge the Champs for the Titles! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/aTNN5XjcTt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

This run will begin on next week’s edition of Collision, where they will defend the gold against the Iron Savages.