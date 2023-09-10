Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong will face-off in the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament.

Joe and Strong both won their semifinals bout on this evening’s edition of Collision. The King of Television submitted Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event while Strong took out Allin with the End of Heartache. They will clash on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, with the winner going on to challenge MJF to the AEW World Title at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 20th.

This will be a rematch from the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, a bout which Joe won. Updated lineup for the September 13th Dynamite can be found below.

-Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill for the AEW International Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe in the Grand Slam Tournament Finals

-Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida to determine new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Don Callis to show off his next masterpiece