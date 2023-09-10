Chris Sabin is the new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion.

Saturday’s Impact 1000 taping saw Sabin defeat Lio Rush to capture the Impact X-Division Title.

Sabin is now a 10-time X-Division Champion. Rush began his first run by defeating Sabin at Slammiversary on July 15. He will have held the strap for 61 days.

Sabin vs. Rush will air next Thursday on the Impact 1000 episode.

