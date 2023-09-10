Traci Brooks is going into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It was announced during Saturday’s Impact 1000 tapings that Brooks will be inducted on Saturday, October 21 during Bound For Glory in Chicago. Mike Tenay and Don West will also be inducted that night.

Brooks and husband Frankie Kazarian will face Eddie Edwards and Alicia Edwards on Thursday’s show.

The Impact Hall of Fame currently features Sting, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, Awesome Kong, and Raven.

