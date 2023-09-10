AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is set to make his Japanese in-ring debut.

GCW has announced that Vikingo will work The Wrld On GCW: Korauken Hall. No opponent has been named as of this writing.

The Wrld On GCW: Korauken Hall will air live on Thursday, October 12 from the legendary venue in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets went on sale this week.

Vikingo’s last GCW match was a big main event win over Nick Gage at GCW Say You Will on September 1.

🇯🇵 KORAUKEN HALL UPDATE 🇯🇵 Breaking…. EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO comes to Japan for the first time and makes his Korauken Hall Debut on October 12th with GCW! Tickets on Sale today at 9AM (Japan Time):https://t.co/0n8nia3ElB…#TheWrldOnGCW Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/GSWScF4PDs — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 8, 2023

