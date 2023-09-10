Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida:
* Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
* Roxanne Perez defeated Sarah Baer
* Gable Steveson defeated Dante Chen
* Tavion Heights defeated Brooks Jensen
* Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice defeated Izzi Dame and Tianna Caffey
* Axiom defeated Riley Osborne
* Lyra Valkyria defeated Karmen Petrovic
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp
* Fallon Henley defeated Arianna Grace
* Gallus defeated Wes Lee, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Dragon Lee in the main event
