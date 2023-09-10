Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida:

* Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

* Roxanne Perez defeated Sarah Baer

* Gable Steveson defeated Dante Chen

* Tavion Heights defeated Brooks Jensen

* Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice defeated Izzi Dame and Tianna Caffey

* Axiom defeated Riley Osborne

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Karmen Petrovic

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp

* Fallon Henley defeated Arianna Grace

* Gallus defeated Wes Lee, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Dragon Lee in the main event

