Bryan Danielson has issued a challenge to Zack Sabre Jr.

The American Dragon called out the current reigning NJPW Television Champion on this evening’s edition of AEW Collision, where he told fans that the clock is running out on his career and he hopes to make this next year his most epic. He began by challenging Sabre, who he was originally was supposed to face at Forbidden Door 2022, at the October 1st Wrestle Dream pay-per-view event in Seattle.

Bryan Danielson is calling his shot! Seattle, WA

Sunday, Oct 1st

WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/tyVEWcqQNU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

AEW has since confirmed the matchup for Wrestle Dream, which will honor the life of Antonio Inoki one-year after his passing.

Danielson didn’t get to enjoy his challenge for too long as Ricky Starks and Big Bill attacked him following the events of All Out.

