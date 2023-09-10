NJPW issued the following press release announcing that two company stars will be missing upcoming Road To Destruction events.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru has sustained a knee injury and will be missing an event tomorrow in Funabashi and Monday’s event in Ibaraki. Boltin Oleg has suffered an infection in his left wrist and will also miss Friday and Monday’s shows. Full details, including who will be replacing Kanemaru and Oleg, can be found below.