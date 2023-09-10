NJPW issued the following press release announcing that two company stars will be missing upcoming Road To Destruction events.
Yoshinobu Kanemaru has sustained a knee injury and will be missing an event tomorrow in Funabashi and Monday’s event in Ibaraki. Boltin Oleg has suffered an infection in his left wrist and will also miss Friday and Monday’s shows. Full details, including who will be replacing Kanemaru and Oleg, can be found below.
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
On September 9 in Korakuen Hall, Yoshinobu Kanemaru suffered an injury to his left knee and is not cleared to compete today in Funabashi, Chiba or Monday in Ibaraki.
Additionally, Boltin Oleg is still recovering from an infection in his left wrist and will also not be competing on these events.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing both wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes have been made to today’s card as a result:
1st Match:
Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask & Boltin Oleg vs Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube –>
Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask & Jado vs Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube
6th Match
SANADA, Taichi, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi –>
SANADA, Taichi, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku vs EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi
There currently is no set timetable for Kanemaru and Boltin’s return.
NJPW joins fans in wishing both the very best for a full and speedy recovery.