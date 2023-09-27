AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that Rey Fenix, fresh off winning the International Championship from Jon Moxley, will defend the title against Jeff Jarrett on this evening’s Dynamite in Colorado.
Khan also revealed that Jon Moxley, who was injured in last week’s bout, is still not cleared to compete.
Last week at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam, @ReyFenixMx won the International Title.
Both Fenix + former champ @JonMoxley were injured in the bout.
AEW Doctors are unable to clear Mox tonight, but moments ago they DID clear Fenix, who will defend his title in an Open Challenge TONIGHT!
TONIGHT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
NEXT on @TBSNetwork
8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW International Title Match@ReyFenixMx vs @RealJeffJarrett
Moments ago AEW Doctors cleared Rey Fenix to fight TONIGHT, & he's issued an open challenge that was answered by 85-time champion Jeff Jarrett!
Below is the current card for tonight:
Rey Fenix vs. Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship
Contract signing for WrestleDream between Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page
We’ll hear from MJF and Adam Cole
Jim Ross sit-down interview with Darby Allin and TNT Champion Christian Cage
Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale
Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn