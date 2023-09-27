AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that Rey Fenix, fresh off winning the International Championship from Jon Moxley, will defend the title against Jeff Jarrett on this evening’s Dynamite in Colorado.

Khan also revealed that Jon Moxley, who was injured in last week’s bout, is still not cleared to compete.

Last week at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam, @ReyFenixMx won the International Title.

Both Fenix + former champ @JonMoxley were injured in the bout.

AEW Doctors are unable to clear Mox tonight, but moments ago they DID clear Fenix, who will defend his title in an Open Challenge TONIGHT!

AEW International Title Match Rey Fenix vs Jeff Jarrett. Moments ago AEW Doctors cleared Rey Fenix to fight TONIGHT, & he's issued an open challenge that was answered by 85-time champion Jeff Jarrett!

Below is the current card for tonight:

Rey Fenix vs. Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship

Contract signing for WrestleDream between Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page

We’ll hear from MJF and Adam Cole

Jim Ross sit-down interview with Darby Allin and TNT Champion Christian Cage

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn